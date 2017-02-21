Boscawen man pleads guilty to selling painkillers
A Boscawen man arrested with nearly 2,000 oxycodone pills in 2016 plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute in Concord's U.S. District Court. Patrick Brooks Jr. of Boscawen was arrested last year after a Concord police detective making undercover purchases discovered Brooks had been selling oxycodone for 11 years, according to a police statement.
