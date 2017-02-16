Bill Proposes Grandparents Get a Say in Guardianship Cases

A new bill proposing that grandparents play a bigger role in guardianship cases involving their grandchildren had its first hearing at the State House Tuesday. Lawmakers were surprised by how few people showed up to testify on a bill that would allow grandparents a say in guardianship proceedings for grandchildren whose parents struggle with substance abuse - advocates like MaryLou Beaver claim that's because this bill is a no-brainer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.