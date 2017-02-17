Beyond the mosque: Portraits of a community NEW
In the days after Donald Trump was elected president, Islamic Society of Greater Concord Imam Mustafa Ayaka reflected on his country, his religion and his next steps. Anti-Muslim rhetoric in America, he reasoned, stemmed partially from a lack of understanding - and Muslims themselves would have to change that.
