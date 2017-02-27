Bail withheld for Jocarl Williams, accused of killing daughter NEW
A man accused of causing the death of his three-year-old daughter last year in Concord remains held without bail. Jocarl Bureau, 22, was arraigned Monday morning at Concord Circuit Court on second degree murder charges.
