As Concord Steam shutdown nears, details debated on fund to help customers
With the shutdown of Concord Steam less than four months away, the details of a million-dollar fund to help downtown building owners move away from steam heat remain up in the air - including whether it will even exist. A day-long hearing was held Friday to hash out questions about the fund, which is supported by virtually all the parties involved in the regulatory debate over the highly unusual closure of a public utility.
