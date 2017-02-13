Another winter storm to 'hammer' Nort...

Another winter storm to 'hammer' Northeast U.S. with strong winds, snow

A coastal winter storm is expected to bring snow to New England on Monday, while strong winds will affect the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions including the cities of Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., forecasters say Up to a foot of snow fell in some parts of upstate New York by Monday, while 10 inches fell in Concord, N.H., and Woodford, Vt., on Sunday. From 8 inches to 16 inches of snow are likely to fall from upstate New York through northern Maine.

