After 2.5 years and nearly $5 million, Remi's Block set to reopen NEW

Remi Hinxhia bought the iconic property on the corner of Main Street and Loudon Road at auction for $975,000 in June 2014, sight unseen. This week, the new tenants are set to move into its replacement, named Remi's Block after the lively developer who spent 2A1 2 years and nearly $5 million renovating the 148-158 N. Main St. property.

