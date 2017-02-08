3 ways to carve and cut Valentine stamps
This Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, photo taken in Hopkinton, N.H., shows three handmade stamps and some of the materials used to make them. The AP tested three techniques involving plexiglass, rubber and foam to assess how they vary in cost, ease of execution and overall results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|45 min
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan 28
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC