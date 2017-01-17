While in Washington, D.C., New Hampshire siblings find comfort in others

Amidst the chaos of Inauguration Day celebrations and protests, two Concord natives stood outside the Women's Democratic Club building on New Hampshire Avenue in Washington, D.C. Siblings Adlai and Nina Gordon said they were eager to participate in today's Women's March on Washington, and both expressed hope for the next four years. A junior international affairs major at George Washington University, Nina has lived in the city for several years.

