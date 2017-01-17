Warm weather postpones Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship
The annual Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship has been postponed in Concord, New Hampshire, because of warm weather in the forecast. The Concord Monitor reports it's the second time in seven years that the three-day annual event at White Park has been rescheduled.
