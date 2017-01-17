Thousand's gather at State House for N.H.'s version of women's march

The crowd cheers as Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the first woman in the United States to be elected governor and U.S. Senator, leaves the stage after speaking during the New Hampshire Women'A A s Day of Action and Unity rally in front of the State House on Saturday. Samuel Alicea, 16, of Boscawen speaks during the New Hampshire WomenA A A s Day of Action and Unity rally in front of the State House in Concord on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.