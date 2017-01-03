This central N.H. towns leads in patents per capita - " but does that mean much?
Long ago I gave up my dreams of winning the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the Fields Medal or any trophy at Boutwell's Bowling Center, but deep in my heart I still have hopes of snagging that most American of kudos: A patent. The closest I came was when me and my brother - who owns a patent, although it's just a software patent - fiddled around with developing an adjustable sleeve to extend any car's sun visor.
