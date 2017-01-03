The Latest: Sununu priorities include high costs, drug abuse

New Hampshire Governor-elect Chris Sununu smiles while greeting state employees prior to his inauguration at the State House in Concord, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Sununu, the first Republican to hold the corner office in a dozen years, follows in the footsteps of his father, former N.H. Gov. John H. Sununu.

