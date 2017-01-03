Study explores link between college debt, a boomeranga effect
CONCORD, N.H. >> While both college debt and the “boomerang” phenomenon are growing, a new study casts doubt on the notion that staggering student loans are driving young adults back to their parents' doorsteps. In the past decade, student debt has doubled, with the average 2015 college graduate owing $30,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Wish I could wakeup
|Nov '16
|Just a dreamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC