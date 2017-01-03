State rep wants to require proof in child sex abuse cases

A bill created after Concord psychologist Foad Afshar's sexual-assault conviction would require sexual-assault survivors to have additional proof of their assault other than their word. House Bill 106, introduced by District 8 Rep. William Marsh of Wolfeboro, would require a victim's testimony in a sexual assault case to have corroboration in instances where the defendant has no prior convictions for sexual assault, according to the bill's text.

