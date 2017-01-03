Shirley, Mazimba to wed
Hoke and Cheryl Shirley of Concord announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Shirley, to Wilson Mazimba, son of Wilson Mazimba Sr. and Justina Mazimba, of Lusaka, Zambia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Wish I could wakeup
|Nov '16
|Just a dreamer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC