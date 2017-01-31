Police: Death in Concord not suspicious

22 hrs ago

The death of a person found early Saturday morning near the Water Street bridge in Concord is not considered suspicious, police said Monday. Deputy Chief Keith Mitchell said an autopsy was completed; however, toxicology tests are still pending, and the results may not be known for several months.

