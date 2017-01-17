New restaurant brings - Revival' to downtown
Scenes from Revival Kitchen and Bar in downtown Concord during the new restaurant's soft opening on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Chef and owner Corey Fletcher preps ingredients on Thursday evening, Jan. 12, 2017, during the soft opening of his downtown Concord restaurant, Revival Kitchen and Bar.
