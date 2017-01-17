New Hampshire prison nurses to receive 15 percent pay bump
In this Aug. 1, 2007 file photo New Hampshire's secure psychiatric unit stands behind bars on the grounds of the state prison in Concord, N.H. Nurses in New Hampshire's state prisons are to receive a 15 percent pay raise. The Executive Council approved $239,000 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 to cover the raise for the next five months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC