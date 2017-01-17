New Hampshire prison nurses to receive 15 percent pay bump

In this Aug. 1, 2007 file photo New Hampshire's secure psychiatric unit stands behind bars on the grounds of the state prison in Concord, N.H. Nurses in New Hampshire's state prisons are to receive a 15 percent pay raise. The Executive Council approved $239,000 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 to cover the raise for the next five months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.