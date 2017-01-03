New Hampshire has a new governor - but only for 2 days
New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, left, joins House Speaker Shawn Jasper as he presides over the opening session in the House Chamber at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Concord, N.H. For two days only, Senate President Morse is New Hampshire's governor. The Republican landed in the state's top job due to a unique political time, with Maggie Hassan resigning to become a U.S. Senator two days before Republican Gov.-elect Chris Sununu is officially sworn in.
