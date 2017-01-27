Nation briefs: Anti-abortion Trump voters want action
They helped Donald Trump win in battleground states and now, just days before he's expected to name his pick for the Supreme Court, tens of thousands of anti-abortion marchers will show up in his backyard Friday to remind the new president of their expectations. These March for Life activists have a single message: Mr. Trump must use this rare opportunity to reshape the high court for a generation, moving it to the right and setting the stage for a reversal of decisions that expanded access to abortion.
