N.H. Theater Awards recognize local talents
Cast members run through a dress rehearsal of "Once On This Island," a Community Players of Concord production, at Concord City Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. "Once On This Island" was nominated for best musical and best director, and it has several cast members nominated for best actor or actress in lead and supporting roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC