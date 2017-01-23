N.H. Fugitive of Week is sex offender

A 28-year-old convicted sex offender is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal's office in Concord. The District of New Hampshire - New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force has been requested to assist in the location and arrest of Clark, who has an active warrant for "duty to report as a sex offender."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.