N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute conference ponders workforce issues

Health care, child care and the coming wave of retirees dominated discussion Friday at a conference focused on how to strengthen the state's workforce and economy. With fewer outsiders moving to the state, rising childhood poverty and skill gaps in the workforce, New Hampshire will have to adapt to a different-looking future, said Katie Merrow, the vice president of community impact for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, during the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute's annual conference in Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.