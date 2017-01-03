N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute conferen...

N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute conference ponders workforce issues

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Concord Monitor

Health care, child care and the coming wave of retirees dominated discussion Friday at a conference focused on how to strengthen the state's workforce and economy. With fewer outsiders moving to the state, rising childhood poverty and skill gaps in the workforce, New Hampshire will have to adapt to a different-looking future, said Katie Merrow, the vice president of community impact for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, during the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute's annual conference in Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
News Muslim community coming together to face post-e... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC