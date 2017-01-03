Military vet fired from security guard job when he missed work for...
Military vet who was fired from his security guard job when he missed work for the birth of his baby is now flooded with job offers New Hampshire is 'at-will employment' state and an employer may terminate an employment relationship for full or part-time workers at any time, for any reason A military veteran who was fired from his security guard job after missing work for the birth of his son has been flooded with new job offers and says he has no regrets. Lamar Austin received a text from employer Salerno Protective Services on New Year's Day telling him he was 'terminated', after he took two days off to be with his wife, Lindsay, as they welcomed their baby Cainan into the world.
