Military vet fired from security guar...

Military vet fired from security guard job when he missed work for...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Military vet who was fired from his security guard job when he missed work for the birth of his baby is now flooded with job offers New Hampshire is 'at-will employment' state and an employer may terminate an employment relationship for full or part-time workers at any time, for any reason A military veteran who was fired from his security guard job after missing work for the birth of his son has been flooded with new job offers and says he has no regrets. Lamar Austin received a text from employer Salerno Protective Services on New Year's Day telling him he was 'terminated', after he took two days off to be with his wife, Lindsay, as they welcomed their baby Cainan into the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
News Muslim community coming together to face post-e... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Wish I could wakeup Nov '16 Just a dreamer 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC