Lottery is open for shrinking number of moose hunting permits
Applications for 2017 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight on May 26, or delivered to the licensing office at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord before 4 p.m. that day. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing on June 16. Each applicant can enter the moose hunt lottery once a year.
