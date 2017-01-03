Letter: Unequal sidewalks
If, according to City Manager Tom Aspell, Concord's sidewalk snow removal is the best in New England , then why does one need to hire a dog-sled team to traverse the sidewalks linking Main Street to Fort Eddy Road, nearly four days after an 8- to 10-inch snowstorm? I walked this route on Jan. 2, and both sidewalks on Loudon Road , north and south, were still full of snow and impassable. This obstacle required walking in the street, which was anything but safe.
