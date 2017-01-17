Letter: Standing in support of the Equality Health Center
At a recent pro-life rally in Concord, pro-life marchers carried posters now debunked, that Planned Parenthood sold baby parts. In 2015 an investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee found no evidence of wrongdoing by Planned Parenthood.
