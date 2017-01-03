Letter: People deserve answers on Con...

Letter: People deserve answers on Concord Steam

In advocating for and approving the sale of Concord Steam to Liberty Utilities, the Department of Administrative Services has initiated the start of a long-term dependence on gas heat, at an unanticipated cost for boiler conversions of $12 million to $14 million for Concord School District, $25 million for the conversion of New Hampshire state buildings, plus conversion costs for Main Street Concord businesses, local churches, the city of Concord's municipal buildings and residents. This unilateral decision furthers New Hampshire's dependence on a fossil fuel, which contradicts the state's long-term energy plan.

