Laconia woman charged with reckless driving during snowstorm
A Laconia woman is accused of driving 91 mph on Interstate 93 in Concord during Wednesday morning's snow storm. New Hampshire State Police say Anastacia Hocking, 21, told Trooper Jeffrey Ardini that she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed.
