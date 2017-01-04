Kindie Rock Queen Laurie Berkner to Play the CCA 2/11

Best-selling children's recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner will bring her Greatest Hits Solo Tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017. This all-ages concert will feature such popular hits as "Bumblebee ," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.