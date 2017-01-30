Invasive beetle kills ash trees in more towns; wasp species may control it

The emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that is killing ash trees throughout the eastern U.S., is continuing to spread throughout New Hampshire, but there are hopes that two wasp species will bring it under control. The New Hampshire Division of Forest and Lands has recently added Deerfield, Epsom, Gilford and Laconia to the list of towns where the beetle has been found.

