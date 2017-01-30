High Schools: Host Concord takes top ...

High Schools: Host Concord takes top spot in Capital City Classic

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Concord Monitor

Concord's George Tarwo pins Warwick's Steven Kavanagh in the 182-pound semifinal matchup at the Capital City Classic wrestling tournament at Concord High School on Saturday. Tarwo went on to win the title at 182 pounds and the Crimson Tide took home first place for just the second time in 21 seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan 28 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
News New owners plan to bring closed general store b... Nov '16 Millette 1
Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15) Nov '16 The Truth 2
News In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ... Nov '16 former democrat 3
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC