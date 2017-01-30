High Schools: Host Concord takes top spot in Capital City Classic
Concord's George Tarwo pins Warwick's Steven Kavanagh in the 182-pound semifinal matchup at the Capital City Classic wrestling tournament at Concord High School on Saturday. Tarwo went on to win the title at 182 pounds and the Crimson Tide took home first place for just the second time in 21 seasons.
