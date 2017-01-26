Artistic direction and Text author -- JoÃ£o Garcia Miguel
Artistic consultancy and soundtrack creator-- Alberto Lopes
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from Yesterday, titled He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped as education commissioner of New Hampshire.. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, left, stands with his wife, Valerie, during his inauguration at the State House in Concord, N.H., on Jan. 5. Experience isn't everything, but it's curious that the nominees for U.S. secretary of education and New Hampshire commissioner of education have so little of it. Apparently, in the minds of their Republican supporters, ideology will fill the gaps.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
Hayes, UK
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Artistic direction and Text author -- JoÃ£o Garcia Miguel
Artistic consultancy and soundtrack creator-- Alberto Lopes
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC
Enter your email to get updates on this discussion.