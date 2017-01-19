Harmonica Showdown at the Spotlight Cafe Next Month
Mr. Nick's Northeast Harmonica Showdown returns to the Spotlight Caf at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 7:00PM. The show features some of the best and brightest blues harmonica players performing today, including Sugar Ray Norcia, James Montgomery , Dennis Gruenling, and Nick David, with backing band The Dirty Tricks.
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
