Harmonica Showdown at the Spotlight Cafe Next Month

Mr. Nick's Northeast Harmonica Showdown returns to the Spotlight Caf at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 7:00PM. The show features some of the best and brightest blues harmonica players performing today, including Sugar Ray Norcia, James Montgomery , Dennis Gruenling, and Nick David, with backing band The Dirty Tricks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.