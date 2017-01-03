Gun-friendly statehouses see occasion...

Gun-friendly statehouses see occasional reckless conduct

In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper presides over the year's first session in the House Chamber at the Statehouse, in Concord, N.H. Gun-friendly New Hampshire is back in the spotlight after a lawmaker dropped a loaded firearm this week in a House hearing on a kindergarten bill. But lawmakers packing guns on Statehouse grounds, and occasionally handling them recklessly, isn't unique to New Hampshire.

