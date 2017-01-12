Granite Hammer investigation in Conco...

Granite Hammer investigation in Concord nabs 11

Arrested at the Hall Street location on drug-related charges, outstanding warrants from other agencies and warrants issued by the Concord Police Drug Enforcement Unit were: Derek Maltais, 33, of Concord, sale of controlled drug, methamphetamine , two counts; possession of Suboxone; conspiracy to sale of meth, and breach of bail, two counts.

