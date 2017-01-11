Fugitive wanted on Strafford County warrant
A man wanted by Strafford County law enforcement officials on a probation violation on the original offense of second-degree assault is this week's, New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals office in Concord. Chris Francis Emmons, 40, who has also been known to use his brothers' names as aliases, is wanted on the Strafford County warrant issued on Aug. 15 last year.
