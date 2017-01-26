Fugitive of Week nabbed in Concord
This week's New Hampshire “Fugitive of the Week,” Robert Clark, 28, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in a Concord apartment. Clark was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Concord Police Department for failure to register as a sex offender.
