Franklin man sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting child

13 hrs ago

A Franklin man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 40 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl between 2011 and 2014. Frederick Bassett, 31, was convicted of four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault following a November jury trial in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord.

