Franklin man requests sexual assault convictions be thrown out weeks before sentencing
A Franklin man who faces decades in prison for sexual assault failed to convince a judge his convictions should be thrown out due to insufficient evidence. A judge handed down his decision just weeks before Frederick Bassett, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, all special felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Wed
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC