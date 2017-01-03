Foad Ashfar seeks new trial through Merrimack County

A former Concord child psychologist convicted of molesting a 12-year-old boy is asking for a new trial in Merrimack County Superior Court after learning at least two of the jurors who sat on his case did not disclose that they were victims of child sexual abuse. Foad Ashfar of Bow was sentenced Aug. 26 to three to six years in prison for one felony count of aggravated sexual assault and an alternative misdemeanor count of simple assault, as well as two counts of unlawful mental health practice, both misdemeanors.

