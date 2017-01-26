Five N.H. murders tied to Calif. madman

A calculated killer with numerous aliases has been connected to multiple murders on both coasts, including four unidentified females killed sometime in the early 1980s and dumped in an Allenstown state park and a Goffstown, woman who vanished in 1981, authorities say. A man known as Robert T. Evans - authorities don't know his real name or date of birth - likely killed an adult woman and three children before wrapping their bodies in plastic and stuffing them in oil drums, Jeffery Strelzin, senior assistant attorney general in New Hampshire, announced yesterday in Concord.

