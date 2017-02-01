Federal judge tosses out Signs for Jesus case against Pembroke
A federal judge threw out a Pembroke church's complaint Friday that it was unfairly denied approval to build an electronic roadside sign to display Christian messages. The judge issued a rejection of the church's accusations that it was discriminated against, saying that it actually sought "a right to be treated differently from all other private landowners."
