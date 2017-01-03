Energy giants, businesses among top Sununu inaugural donors
Two energy companies, a health care company and a law firm with dozens of lobbying clients are the top donors to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural committee, each giving $25,000. They're among at least 40 businesses, law firms and energy and health care companies listed as contributors to the committee, which helps pay for inaugural celebrations.
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Wish I could wakeup
|Nov '16
|Just a dreamer
|1
