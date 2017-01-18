Drumline Live Parades into the Capitol Center for the Arts 3/7

Drumline Live Parades into the Capito...

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind 20th Century Fox 's hit movies "Drumline" and "Drumline: A New Beat," parades onto the Capitol Center for the Arts mainstage on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30PM. This show is one of several William H. Giles Series performances during the CCA's 2016-17 season.

