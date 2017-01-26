Driver charged after losing control and striking, extensively damaging Clare home
St. Lawrence County Sheriff deputies say they charged a New Hampshire man after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a home on Friday. Shaun E. Skeldon, 31, of North State Street, Concord, N.H. is charged with speed not reasonable and prudent and unregistered motor vehicle.
