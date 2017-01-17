Correction: Sununu-Health Care story
In a story Jan. 19 about Gov. Chris Sununu writing a letter to Congress about health care, The Associated Press reported erroneously who the letter was addressed to. Sununu sent the letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, not Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
|Concord NH Sucks (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|2
|In minority party, Hassan says she'll stand up ...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|3
|Muslim community coming together to face post-e...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC