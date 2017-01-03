Concord snowmobiler struck by an onco...

Concord snowmobiler struck by an oncoming machine in Pittsburg Sunday

With a solid blanked of snow on the ground it was a busy weekend on the state's snowmobile trails. One case where excessive speed was suspected involved a Concord man who pulled over to the side of a trail and was struck by an oncoming snowmobile Around noon on Sunday Hunter Judd, 25, of Concord was traveling north on trail 143 in Pittsburg when he was almost struck by a snowmobile coming from the opposite direction, Fish and Game officials said.

