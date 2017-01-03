Concord police searching for suspect ...

Concord police searching for suspect after Friday accident

Yesterday

The accident involving two vehicles happened on Mountain Road, near the intersection of East Side Drive and Shawmut Street at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. Published reports said two suspects fled the scene and one was later arrested, but the second man stole a car from a witness at the scene and drove off.

